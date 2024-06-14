HC Wainwright Weighs in on Energy Fuels Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

UUUU has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Energy Fuels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 312,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 341,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

