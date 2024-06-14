HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
HCB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of HCBN stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. HCB Financial has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.95.
About HCB Financial
