HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of HCBN stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. HCB Financial has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

HCB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Highpoint Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. It also provides business banking services comprising business checking and savings accounts; business loan services, such as real estate lending, lines of credit, and term loans; small business administration loans; other services that consists of sweep and courier banking services, merchant credit card services, night depository and wire services, health savings accounts, and business mentoring; and digital services.

