Head-To-Head Analysis: Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) versus BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry -15.24% -0.24% -0.13%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $689.36 million 0.23 -$84.92 million N/A N/A BlackBerry $853.00 million 1.74 -$130.00 million ($0.24) -10.50

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and BlackBerry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cheetah Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry.

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cheetah Mobile and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry 0 6 0 0 2.00

BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 62.04%. Given BlackBerry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats BlackBerry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices. It also offers value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a delivery and reception robot, which includes marketing campaigns and services; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. In addition, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations, such as online shopping, video, online game, travel, and local information; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves mobile advertising networks and partners, e-commerce companies, mobile application developers, and mobile game developers, as well as individual customers. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. It also provides BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS); BlackBerry Certicom, a patented elliptic curve cryptography, which provides device security, anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions; BlackBerry Radar offers monitoring and telematics solutions; BlackBerry Professional; and cyber security consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.