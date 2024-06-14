Head-To-Head Analysis: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ambarella 1 4 7 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ideal Power and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ideal Power presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.84%. Ambarella has a consensus price target of $69.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.84%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Ambarella.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -3,560.07% -67.87% -59.10% Ambarella -78.36% -24.86% -21.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Ambarella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $276,946.00 201.43 -$9.95 million ($1.59) -4.57 Ambarella $226.47 million 10.28 -$169.42 million ($4.26) -13.33

Ideal Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideal Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ambarella beats Ideal Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and public class, and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the enterprise, home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

