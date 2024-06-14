Head-To-Head Contrast: Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) versus ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -93.05% -127.18% -36.72% Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 1 12 6 0 2.26 Serve Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ChargePoint and Serve Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

ChargePoint presently has a consensus target price of $4.96, suggesting a potential upside of 188.52%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Serve Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $506.64 million 1.44 -$457.61 million ($1.18) -1.46 Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Serve Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Serve Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.