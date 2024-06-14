Head-To-Head Survey: Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) vs. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Capstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of Capstone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone has a beta of 115.25, suggesting that its stock price is 11,425% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone 0 0 0 0 N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is more favorable than Capstone.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone N/A N/A N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 19.97% 21.27% 15.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $3.35 billion 3.62 $673.78 million $4.03 18.04

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Capstone on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction. The company was formerly known as Capstone Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Holding Corp. in February 2022. Capstone Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Capstone Holding Corp. operates as a subsidiary of BP Peptides, LLC.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation; research and development of differentiated formulations; and provides digital healthcare and information technology enabled business support services. The therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

