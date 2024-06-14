Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 188,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,640. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

