HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Down 2.7%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.36 and last traded at $84.58. 80,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 602,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

HealthEquity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,530 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HealthEquity by 8.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

