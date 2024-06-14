Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Sells $149,385.60 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

View Our Latest Report on Heartland Financial USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 329,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.