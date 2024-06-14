Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.