HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $58.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DINO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 50,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,096. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 584.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 283,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 242,447 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

