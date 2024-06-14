Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Steven Koh Sells 3,857 Shares

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOPE. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

