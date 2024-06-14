Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.50

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 38557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $644.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,781,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

