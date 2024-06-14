Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.12% from the stock’s current price.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,484,086. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

