Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

