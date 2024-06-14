Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director John Mccartney Sells 1,259 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance
Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.27. 6,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HURN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huron Consulting Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.