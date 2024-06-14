Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director John Mccartney Sells 1,259 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00.

On Monday, April 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.27. 6,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

