HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 314,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 124,298 shares.The stock last traded at $17.99 and had previously closed at $17.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Trading Up 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth about $4,458,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.