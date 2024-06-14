Ian Mcwalter Buys 100,000 Shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) Director Ian Mcwalter bought 100,000 shares of Peraso stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,582.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peraso Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PRSO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Peraso Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by $0.55. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 201.79% and a negative net margin of 135.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Peraso Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Peraso in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

