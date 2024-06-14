ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) CEO Arron K. Sutherland Buys 4,975 Shares

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) CEO Arron K. Sutherland purchased 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $110,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $110,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ICC Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICCH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Institutional Trading of ICC

About ICC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

