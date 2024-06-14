ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) CFO Michael R. Smith Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Smith acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $78,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ICC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICCH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ICC

ICC Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.