IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $37.58

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $39.88. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 66,169 shares traded.

IDYA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,104,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

