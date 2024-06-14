IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) were up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.49 and last traded at $136.01. Approximately 60,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 124,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.06.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $3,329,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,597,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,597,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in IES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IES by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 59,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IES by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

