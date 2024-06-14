Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $240.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

