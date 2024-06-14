Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $175.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Illumina traded as low as $109.00 and last traded at $109.54. 1,155,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,842,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after purchasing an additional 460,649 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average of $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.