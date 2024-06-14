ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 3.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 759,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,642,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IBRX

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 945,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 749,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.