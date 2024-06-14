Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
NYSE IMH opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $873,999.10, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
