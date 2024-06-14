Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) vs. Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Critical Analysis

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Information Analysis and Aware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Aware -36.65% -13.16% -9.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and Aware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Aware $18.24 million 2.10 -$7.31 million ($0.33) -5.52

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aware. Aware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Aware on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Aware

Aware, Inc., an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine. It also provides BioSP, a biometric integration platform-as-a-service that enables biometric data processing and management functionality in a web services architecture; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; and AwareID, a software-as-a-service that provides identity verification and continuous authentication capabilities. In addition, the company offers biometrics applications, such as Nexa line, a biometric search and match SDKs including Nexa Fingerprint, Nexa Face, Nexa Iris, and Nexa Voice; and AwareXM, an interoperable fingerprint matching SDK that provides fingerprint minutiae extraction, template generation, and fingerprint authentication. Further, it sells imaging products used in medical and advanced imaging application; and offers software maintenance, program management, and software engineering services. The company sells its products, services, and solutions through systems integrators, direct, and original equipment manufacturers and value added resellers channel. Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

