Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BAPR opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

