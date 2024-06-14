Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,528 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up 1.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after purchasing an additional 725,925 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,856,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 147,470 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 846.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

