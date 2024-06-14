Insider Buying: First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $26,316.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 292,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,661.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

