Insider Buying: Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CEO Buys 52,366 Shares of Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 52,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $101,590.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,590.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 203,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,483. Solo Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $193.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.57.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $13,159,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at $3,018,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,653,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

