Insider Buying: Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CEO Buys 52,366 Shares of Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 52,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $101,590.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,590.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Solo Brands Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of NYSE DTC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 203,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,483. Solo Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $193.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.57.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $13,159,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at $3,018,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,653,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
