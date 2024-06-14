Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Buys 8,255 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,255 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,079,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jagroop Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 6th, Jagroop Gill acquired 4,543 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,936.75.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Jagroop Gill acquired 252 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,827.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Jagroop Gill acquired 2,344 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,994.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, Jagroop Gill acquired 1,090 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,902.50.
- On Monday, May 13th, Jagroop Gill acquired 830 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,017.50.
- On Friday, May 10th, Jagroop Gill acquired 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00.
United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %
UBFO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,044. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.62. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on United Security Bancshares
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
