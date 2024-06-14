Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Buys 8,255 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,255 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,079,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jagroop Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Jagroop Gill acquired 4,543 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,936.75.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jagroop Gill acquired 252 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,827.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jagroop Gill acquired 2,344 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,994.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Jagroop Gill acquired 1,090 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,902.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Jagroop Gill acquired 830 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,017.50.

On Friday, May 10th, Jagroop Gill acquired 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

UBFO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,044. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.62. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.