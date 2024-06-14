Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) VP Sells 569 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Lamy sold 569 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $12,882.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance
Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,714. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,555 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,891,000.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Akero Therapeutics
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.