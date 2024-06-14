Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Sells 4,138 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

SPRY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,864. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,299 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPRY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.