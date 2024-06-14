Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Sells 3,282 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $96,195.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 6,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 128,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Carriage Services by 741.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 77,439 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

