Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 3,134 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $355,959.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 199,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,690,103.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Michael Walters sold 8,394 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $918,723.30.

On Thursday, April 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $1,298,600.00.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $116,054,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

