Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $18,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $20,730.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $24,825.00.

Delek US Trading Up 0.3 %

DK opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

