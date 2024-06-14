Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
FRP Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $561.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
