Insider Selling: Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) COO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $21,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $604,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $366.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.24.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JSPR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

