Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Sells 7,803 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 7,803 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $11,782.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,723.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Adam Storm sold 2,673 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $4,036.23.

On Thursday, June 6th, Adam Storm sold 4,824 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $7,380.72.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Adam Storm sold 3,280 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $4,952.80.

On Thursday, May 30th, Adam Storm sold 13,999 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $21,558.46.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Adam Storm sold 5,712 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,082.08.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Adam Storm sold 6,880 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $11,214.40.

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $50,053.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Adam Storm sold 12,739 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $24,841.05.

Wag! Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PET traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PET

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.