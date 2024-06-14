Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00.

Robert Andres Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 9th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total value of C$332,000.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

TSE:WCN opened at C$229.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$226.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$216.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$174.74 and a 1 year high of C$234.79.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.888 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$193.10.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

