International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

