Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of IVAC opened at $3.86 on Friday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Intevac Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 42.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intevac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.