Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Intevac Stock Performance
Shares of IVAC opened at $3.86 on Friday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.77.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
