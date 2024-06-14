Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.09

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 45629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
