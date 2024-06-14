Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.09

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 45629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

