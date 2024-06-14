Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.70

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.70 and last traded at $92.70, with a volume of 1489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.53.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $883.93 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,763,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,351,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

