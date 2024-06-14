Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.90

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 10454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $895.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

