Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

