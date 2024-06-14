Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 92.4% in May

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the May 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,780. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $25.21.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
