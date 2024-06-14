Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dutch Bros (BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/13/2024 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Dutch Bros had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Dutch Bros was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

5/8/2024 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Dutch Bros had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 3.6 %

BROS stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.46, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93.

Get Dutch Bros Inc alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,411,329 shares of company stock valued at $322,376,736. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $13,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 181.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.