Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IONS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of IONS opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $54.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,183,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,718,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

